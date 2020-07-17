Police record statement of Sushant Singh Rajput’s psychiatrist

Mumbai police have recorded the statement of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s psychiatrist in the MS Dhoni actor’s death case.



Indian media reported that the Sushant’s psychiatrist recorded his statement at Bandra police station on Wednesday.

The Chhichhore actor was facing depression over the past few months and he was being treated for it.

Over 35 people including Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali have recorded their statements in this regard.

The actor was found dead at his residence in Bandra Mumbai on June 14, 2020 and according to police the actor committed suicide.