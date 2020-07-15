Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir's mayun ceremony underway: Couple to tie the knot tomorrow 

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Just a few hours after TV actress Sarah Khan announced her engagement to singer Falak Shabir, social media was abuzz with news about the duo's wedding festivities getting underway.
The newly-engaged duo kicked off their wedding festivities with a stunning mayun ceremony on Wednesday, with glimpses from the event flooding the internet.
In the photos, Sarah can be seen clad in a yellow traditional shalwar qameez while Falak can be seen looking dapper in a red kurta shalwar.
Pictures shared on Falak's Instagram Story also showcase the bride-to-be flaunting her henna-stained hands with 'Falak ki dulhan' [Falak's bride] written on her palm.
Meanwhile, another picture showcases the event stage adorned with flowers.
According to media reports, Falak and Sarah are all set to tie the knot tomorrow (Thursday).