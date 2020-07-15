close
Wed Jul 15, 2020
July 15, 2020

Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir's mayun ceremony underway: Couple to tie the knot tomorrow

Wed, Jul 15, 2020
Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir's mayun ceremony underway: Couple to tie the knot tomorrow 

Just a few hours after TV actress Sarah Khan announced her engagement to singer Falak Shabir, social media was abuzz with news about the duo's wedding festivities getting underway.

Chat mangni, patt byah #SarahKhan #FalakShabir

The newly-engaged duo kicked off their wedding festivities with a stunning mayun ceremony on Wednesday, with glimpses from the event flooding the internet. 

In the photos, Sarah can be seen clad in a yellow traditional shalwar qameez while Falak can be seen looking dapper in a red kurta shalwar. 

Pictures shared on Falak's Instagram Story also showcase the bride-to-be flaunting her henna-stained hands with 'Falak ki dulhan' [Falak's bride] written on her palm. 

Meanwhile, another picture showcases the event stage adorned with flowers.

According to media reports, Falak and Sarah are all set to tie the knot tomorrow (Thursday).

