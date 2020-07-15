Sindh allows cattle markets to be set up ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

CM Shah urged the masses not to go to the animal markets unnecessarily and directed the deputy commissioners (DCs) to ensure people did not set up any markets in the city's streets and alleys. Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: The government of Sindh on Wednesday green-signalled the establishment of cattle markets across the province ahead of Eid-ul-Azha but under a strict compliance with the coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).



The decision came during a meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on the setting up of cattle markets. The provincial government will would that the markets' organisers strictly adhered to the SOPs that would be issued soon, his spokesperson said.

CM Shah urged the masses not to go to the animal markets unnecessarily and directed the deputy commissioners (DCs) to ensure people did not set up any markets in the city's streets and alleys. He said children would not be allowed to go to the markets in a bid to protect them from the coronavirus.

The chief minister directed authorities to allocate specific places where animals would be sacrificed. "If animals are slaughtered in streets everywhere, this will lead to the spread of diseases," he said, directing authorities to establish designated places at the Union Council level.

It was decided that coronavirus testing would be conducted by mobile teams at the cattle market. The meeting agreed on increasing testing for the virus in COVID-19 hotspots.

NCOC formulates SOPs for 700 markets

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) had on Monday formulated the SOPs regarding the cattle markets and smart lockdown in several places across Pakistan ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

In a meeting presided by NCOC Chairperson Asad Umar, the session was briefed that the plan for congregational prayers would be the same as of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, as well as Dr Yasmin Rashid and Raja Basharat, the provincial health and law ministers, respectively, also attended the session, along with other representatives.

The forum was told that around 700 cattle markets would be functioning across Pakistan at the eve of Eid-ul-Azha, for which necessary guidelines have been forwarded.

Umar had said cattle markets would be set up outside cities and a layout would be shared with everyone so health protocols and guidelines can be followed.

SOPs for cattle markets

The NCOC chair said the local administrations should ensure that the cattle markets operate from 6am to 7pm. Among other guidelines, it was decided that the screening of those entering the markets was mandatory.

People would be asked to ensure they are wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.

Officials would make sure that only a designated number of people be allowed inside at one time to avoid overcrowding.