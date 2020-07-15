Ayushmann Khurrana aims to ‘change mindsets’ with his social dramas

Ayushmann Khurrana revealed what goes on behind his decision of the kind of films he chooses

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is recognized as one of the industry’s most versatile stars with films chosen on the basis of the social message they convey.

During an interview with IANS, the Luka Chuppi actor revealed what goes on behind his decision of the kind of films he chooses to be a part of.

"I have always tried to choose films that have no reference points and I have done this deliberately. I have gravitated towards handpicking social dramas in my quest to give the audiences films that can hopefully impact change in mindset, communities and of course attitude," said Ayushmann.

"These so-called taboo topics were hardly touched upon by our industry because we generally, consciously, like to shy away from speaking publicly about these issues," he added.

"We aren't very vocal about some important and real issues that we should actually be talking about and discussing more often. I have always felt that bringing such topics out in the open will help us grow as a country,” he concluded.