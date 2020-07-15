Police responds to claims of Salman Khan's interrogation for Sushant Singh case

After the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, many stars had legal trouble knocking on their doors over claims of their involvement in his death.

Reports had been circulating that amongst the bigwigs, megastar Salman Khan will also be called in by Mumbai Police for interrogation.

However, the claims have now been refuted by Mumbai Police, as reported by Zee News.

The authorities denied rumours about Khan getting called in for interrogation in light of the constant social media backlash he has been receiving since Sushant’s death exactly a month ago.

The outrage led to the Bharat star asking fans to cut him some slack and have respect for the deceased soul.

"A request to all my fans to stand with Sushant's fans n not to go by the language n the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Pls support n stand by his family n fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful,” he had tweeted earlier.