Amitabh Bachchan heaps praises on doctors in the midst of coronavirus treatment

Bollywood’s cinematic icon Amitabh Bachchan in the midst of his coronavirus treatment has paid homage to healthcare and medical professionals.

The actor, 77, who Ais currently admitted at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital turned to his Twitter account to sing praises for doctors who have put their lives at risk to serve humanity.

“Pristine white their layered dress ; dedicated to serve they be ; god like incarnations they ; companions of the sufferer they ; erased they their ego have ; to us they have embraced in care ; they be the divine destination ; they fly the flags of humanity,” read his tweet.

Amitabh and son Abhishek are currently hospitalized and will stay there for another week while Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya, eight, are in quarantine at home.

News of the coronavirus hitting Bollywood’s royal Bachchan clan broke out on Saturday after which special Hindu rituals are being performed by fans all across India for the quick recovery of the A-listers.