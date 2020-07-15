Sushant Singh case: Police denies finding anything 'sensational', will finish probe soon

A month after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away by suicide, police officials have ruled out the possibility of finding anything 'sensational' during the course of the investigation.

According to DNA, Mumbai Police will take another 15 to 20 days to finish probing the case and reveal their findings.

The investigation team has so far met top officials associated with the case separately and five officers of the forensic team over the weekend.



Meanwhile, the forensic will be submitting their to the police in the next 10 days or so.

As for statements, the police has recorded statements of crucial people in the case and if the need arises, they may call those needed in the next 15 to 20 days.

As revealed by sources, nothing 'sensational' has yet been found during the investigation nor in the forensic evidence.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14.

On the other hand, Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty broke her silence on his one-month death anniversary in a heartfelt note.

"Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you....Eternally connected To infinity and beyond," Rhea captioned her post.

