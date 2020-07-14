In letter to NEPRA, Governor Ismail requests inquiry into KE's excessive billing

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail. — APP/Files

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Tuesday wrote a letter to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) chairman asking him to audit overbilling complaints against K-Electric.

The governor, in the letter, asked the NEPRA chairman to conduct a "thorough audit" of complaints lodged against KE for excessive billing, and those which are found valid, be refunded "instantly".

The power utility has caused an outcry in the metropolis due to its repeated unannounced loadshedding and overbilling, prompting criticism from the government, opposition, and civil society.

“On a daily basis, a large section of society is complaining against KE authorities for multiple issues, one out of them is excessive billing. Unfortunately, KE being the sole electricity provider to Karachi city has an obvious monopolistic approach towards its consumers,” Ismail wrote.

Highlighting the woes of the common man, he said that receiving exaggerated bills was a “nightmare” for people as there is a general perception that such a situation has no remedy.

As a matter of fact, KE, instead of giving people relief against their complaints, advises them to pay the billed amount, Ismail said, adding that domestic, commercial, and industrial consumers were all unsatisfied with the power utility.

Umar warns KE again over excessive loadshedding

Yesterday, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar once again issued a warning to KE over prolonged loadshedding in the metropolis.

The minister, in an interview, said that it was not possible that the Centre did nothing while the needs of its citizens were not met. “The power distributor should fulfil its responsibility otherwise NEPRA will take action against it,” he said.

"If KE will not do its job, the Centre will play its role. If KE violates its agreement, an action would be taken against them," Umar warned.

It is important to note that a meeting on power outages in Karachi was held in Karachi on July 11 under the chairmanship of the governor Sindh in which KE and NEPRA officials were also present.