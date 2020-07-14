Salman Khan trolled for ‘overacting’ in his latest photo

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was trolled by the netizens after he posted a mud-covered picture of himself to pay respect to the farmers.



The Bharat actor turned to Twitter to share the photo wherein he could be seen sitting with mud all over his body. He captioned it, “Respect to all the farmers.”

The picture shows that Salman Khan had a tough day on the farm, however, it failed to impress the netizens who started trolling him for 'overacting'.

A Twitter user wrote, “You rubbed mud in your face but forgot your legs! Itna Overacting mat kar!”

Another user called it fake respect to farmers, saying: “Itna Kichad To Farmer Ko Bhi Nahi Lagta. .Fake Respect Towards Farmer.”

On the work front, Salman Khan, who is at his Panvel farmhouse since India announced lockdown, will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Radhe was scheduled to hit the theatres on May 22. However, the film's shooting for the last leg was postponed due to the pandemic.