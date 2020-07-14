Sushmita Sen admits Bollywood is filled with 'humongous egos'

As the debate around Bollywood's dark side escalates, Sushmita Sen came forth to give her take on the entire debacle.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor opened up about how the industry has always had a toxic side which is why she tries to stay true to herself and her work.

She confessed that she had been turning down quite a few offers before her film Aarya and how she agrees that led to a misconception about her not wanting work.

“We’re in a business with humongous egos and that’s not a secret. Each time you say no then that’s a problem, you’re a problem, it might mean you don’t want to work,” she said.

“For me it’s always been about being honest and responsible about the work I take up. Good, bad or ugly -- I chose this, so I’m responsible. So those offers that came to me sometimes weren’t good enough, sometime it would be like we’re doing you a favour by keeping you in the industry. That doesn’t work with me,” she added.

“I wanted to collaborate with fantastic and creative minds in every department. As an actor, I would enjoy working in a stricter environment where I’m told on my face when I go wrong rather than those ‘wah wah kya shot diya’ reactions. I needed that big time and that’s what inspired me to grow, otherwise I’m just another actor trying to stay in the game. And I had learned to say ‘no’ many years ago, I say it euphorically,” she went on to say.

“When people look at a person and find that person same for 26 years, it does matter. No amount of social media marketing can change that because more than a generation has seen you being consistently you. It takes a lot of brickbats, appreciation, ignorance, learning and everything culminates into the person who’ll be remembered,” she added.