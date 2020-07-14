Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan to stay in hospital for another week: report

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek to stay in hospital for at least a week: report

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek will stay at the hospital for at least a week after they were tested positive for novel coronavirus.



According to media reports, BigB and son Abhishek are being treated at the isolation ward in Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai.

The father-son duo are reported to be ‘stable’ and responding well to the treatment, according to the hospital sources.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya, who were also tested positive Covid-19 are quarantined at home.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were shifted to the hospital on Saturday after testing positive for coronavirus.

Both of them were having mild symptoms, according to Indian media reports.