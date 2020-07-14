Rekha under home quarantine after two more staff members test positive for COVID-19

Veteran Bollywood actress Rekha will reportedly go into home qurantine after three of her staff members from the same villa tested positive for COVID-19.

Moreover, it was also reported that she will be taking a COVID-19 test to assess her current position.

Earlier, reports suggested that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had sealed and sanitised the villa after declaring it a 'containment zone after Rekha's security guard was diagnosed with the deadly disease.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan's driver also tested positive for COVID-19, as mentioned in the actress's recent post.

Taking to Instagram, Sara wrote, "I would like to inform you that our driver has tested positive for Covid-19. The BMC was promptly alerted about it and he has been moved to a quarantine centre."

She added, "My family, the other staff at home and I have all been tested negative and will take the necessary precautions. A sincere thank you to the BMC from me and my family for all their help and guidance. Stay Safe everyone!"

Last week legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Later, Abhishek's wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya were also found out to be corona positive.