Hospital says Amitabh Bachchan's family to provide update on his health

Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan are being treated in a hospital in Mumbai after testing positive for the coronavirus on Friday.

Fans across the country prayed on Monday for the Bollywood legend and other members of his family who have contracted COVID-19.

Some people, however, said Bachchans were privileged to have got top-class treatment immediately while many others struggled with a shortage of hospital beds, medics and medicines in major cities.

“Without any malice for them, and hoping that they get well soon, this only makes many wonder how easily they got beds while regular common ppl are struggling,” tweeted @rajneilkamath, a factchecker.

Bachchan, 77, and his son, Abhishek, remained in hospital in Mumbai while daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his eight-year-old granddaughter, who also tested positive were at home, quarantined.

According to Reuters, a spokeswoman for Nanavati hospital where the father and son are admitted declined any comment, saying the family will provide updates. Bachchan is a prolific Twitter user and had announced his illness on Saturday after he was admitted to the hospital.

