Sushant Singh Rajput’s throwback dance video with Swastika breaks the internet

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s throwback dance video with his upcoming film Dil Bechara co-star Swastika Mukherjee has taken the internet by storm.



Swastika shared behind the scenes video from the sets of Dil Bechara on her Instagram handle recently.

She remembered Sushant by posting the video and wrote, “HE danced with #kizie and then HE danced with me :-)”

“I’d like to remember Sushant like this. Always. Simple. Fun loving. Jovial. Keep dancing with the stars, boy. Love.”

Swastika further wrote, “Thank you, Mukesh @castingchhabra for capturing this beautiful moment. I will cherish this forever.”



The video has won the hearts of Sushant's fans and the endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Sushant was found dead at his residence in Bandra on June 14.

Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara will be released on July 24, according to Indian media.