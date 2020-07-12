Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya contract coronavirus

After Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya were also tested positive

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aradhya contracted the coronavirus, as per their reports that have come out positive.

Following the news of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan’s coronavirus diagnosis, the rest of the family members also underwent tests and the mother-daughter duo was tested positive while the remaining reports will be released tomorrow.

Additional commissioner Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Suresh Kakani said: “Total 16 people from the family have been tested, including guards and maids. Other reports will come tomorrow.”

“As Aishwarya and Aaradhya are both asymptomatic, BMC will taken written declaration from them if they want to take treatment at home. Or else, they will also be shifted to hospital,” he was quoted by Hindustan Times.

Earlier Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar had said: “BMC has carried sanitisation of Amitabh Bachchan’s residence today morning, and it has been declared as containment zone starting today. No-one will be allowed to enter or exit from the house. Mumbai Police has also done barricading there. Only supply for essential items will be allowed.”

Earlier on Saturday, BigB announced that he and son Abhishek has tested positive and were shifted to the hospital.

"I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested," tweeted the veteran actor.

