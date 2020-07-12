Anupam Kher’s family diagnosed with Covid-19 while he tests negative

Anupam Kher’s family tests Covid-19 positive; actor diagnosed negative

Veteran Indian actor Anupam Kher’s family including his mother Dulari, brother Raju Kher, sister-in-law and niece have diagnosed with coronavirus, however, he himself was tested negative.



The Hotel Mumbai actor turned to Instagram and confirmed the news.

Sharing the video, Anupam wrote, “Covid and my family.”

He said, “I would like to inform friends, well-wishers and everyone else that I had taken my mother for a check-up yesterday, as she had been experiencing loss of appetite. On doctor’s recommendation, we took her for CT Scan to rule out any medical issue. Upon testing, she was found mildly Covid +.”





“Owing to her age, we have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. She is doing fine. Three other members (my brother, his wife and my niece) have also tested mildly positive,” he said and added, “I got myself tested as well and I have tested negative.”

“The family has self-quarantined themselves and we have informed the BMC.”

“I would like to reach out to everyone with aged parents - please get your parents tested even if they show the slightest of symptoms. Despite the extreme amount of carefulness displayed by my brother and his family over the last few months, they still tested positive.”

Kher urged fans and followers to take this pandemic seriously. He wrote, “So I urge everyone to take this seriously and understand that no amount of safety measures are enough. Friends, don’t let your guards down. Let’s be vigilant, let’s be aware and let’s fight the bad times together.”

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan were shifted to the hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

Both of them were having mild symptoms, according to Indian media reports.