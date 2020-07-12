close
Sat Jul 11, 2020
Web Desk
July 12, 2020

Aishwarya, other family members being tested for COVID-19: Abhishek Bachchan

Sun, Jul 12, 2020

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday said he has also been hospitalized along with his father Amitabh Bachchan after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

"Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital," he said on Twitter.

The actor said  all the family members and staff are being tested for COVID-19 and  the authorities have been informed  about the situation.

"I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you," he said.

Abhishek Bachchan is married to Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai .

