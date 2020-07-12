Aishwarya, other family members being tested for COVID-19: Abhishek Bachchan

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday said he has also been hospitalized along with his father Amitabh Bachchan after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

"Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital," he said on Twitter.

The actor said all the family members and staff are being tested for COVID-19 and the authorities have been informed about the situation.

"I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you," he said.



Abhishek Bachchan is married to Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai .