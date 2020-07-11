Bhumi Pednekar reveals she prefers self-isolation over meeting people

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bhumi Pednekar has come forth revealing that she is a private person who loves spending time by themselves.
"One thing that I have learnt about myself is that I love isolation. I have loved being by myself. I saw a lot of people complaining that they are bored at home or that they cannot go out. I am an extrovert, I am a very social person but this quarantine has led me to realise that I do prefer my isolation over meeting people because I haven't really been in touch with people," the Sonchiriya actress said.
"I have kind of been catching up on reading, not seen much television but started watching shows. I have spent a lot of time with my mom, and honestly there were days when I did nothing," she added.
Bhumi added that self-love is extremely essential and the key to happiness.
She also revealed that this is something that she has prioritised herself during the lockdown.
"I have kind of prioritised what I feel is important in life. I have re-educated myself. But the biggest learning has been that I love being alone. And maybe I have kind of enjoyed this state because as actors you are constantly surrounded by people whether you are promoting or shooting a film," she said.
Bhumi added that her immediate entourage is also a team of quite a few people. "You are constantly over the phone, you are constantly over social media," she revealed.