Bhumi Pednekar reveals she prefers self-isolation over meeting people

Bhumi Pednekar has come forth revealing that she is a private person who loves spending time by themselves.

"One thing that I have learnt about myself is that I love isolation. I have loved being by myself. I saw a lot of people complaining that they are bored at home or that they cannot go out. I am an extrovert, I am a very social person but this quarantine has led me to realise that I do prefer my isolation over meeting people because I haven't really been in touch with people," the Sonchiriya actress said.

"I have kind of been catching up on reading, not seen much television but started watching shows. I have spent a lot of time with my mom, and honestly there were days when I did nothing," she added.

Bhumi added that self-love is extremely essential and the key to happiness.

She also revealed that this is something that she has prioritised herself during the lockdown.

"I have kind of prioritised what I feel is important in life. I have re-educated myself. But the biggest learning has been that I love being alone. And maybe I have kind of enjoyed this state because as actors you are constantly surrounded by people whether you are promoting or shooting a film," she said.

Bhumi added that her immediate entourage is also a team of quite a few people. "You are constantly over the phone, you are constantly over social media," she revealed.