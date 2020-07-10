Sanjana Sanghi thanks fans for warm response to ‘Dil Bechara’ trailer

Bollywood newbie Sanjana Sanghi has extended gratitude to the fans for their warm response to the trailer late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara.



Sanjana turned to Instagram and shared the trailer of the film and thanked the fans for the amazing response to it.

She also wrote “Life, indeed, is seri-real. 2 years ago, July 9th 2018, was the first day of Sushant & Sanjana, becoming Manny & Kizie in front of the camera, on set in Jamshedpur. My life since that day, has never been the same for a second.”

“Kizie & Manny truly believed there never will be a greater love than their’s, but the love all of you, all over the world have shown us? It really does come close.”



“It feels like a long, warm embrace. Thank you for loving, crying and smiling with #DilBecharaTrailer Lekin picture? Abhi baaki hai,” Sanjana said.

The trailer of Sushant and Sanjana upcoming film Dil Bechara has dethroned the highest grossing film of all time Avengers: Endgame’s record of most YouTube likes on a trailer.

Dropped earlier this week, the film’s trailer featuring the late actor alongside Sanjana Sanghi racked up over 5.4 million likes on YouTube within 24 hours of its release.