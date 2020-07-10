Karan Johar receives severe backlash for attending Neetu Kapoor’s birthday

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar received severe backlash on social media after he was spotted partying at Neetu Singh’s birthday bash recently.



The Brahmāstra producer came under scanner as the netizens quizzed him about his ‘shattered’ condition.

Following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, one of Karan Johar’s friend had claimed that the filmmaker is 'heartbroken' over the MS Dhoni actor’s demise.

He said Karan was in no condition to speak and starts crying when they call him. Karan is constantly 'crying', his friend had said.

Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 62nd birthday on Thursday with close friends and family in attendance. Karan Johar also attended the birthday bash.

Shortly after images from the party emerged on social media, the netizens termed Karan as a 'liar and hypocrite'.

“KaranJohar is so sad that he is doing party at the Neetu Singh's birthday! News are around that he is broken, etc... etc.... ! Liars , Hippocrite, killer!!!!,” said one user on Twitter sharing photo posted by Neetu Kapoor.

The angry fans have criticized Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and others on social media platforms after reports started doing rounds on the internet that Sushant Singh faced an indirect ban from Bollywood bigwigs to promote star kids in the Indian film industry.