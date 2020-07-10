Ayushmann Khurrana 'feels great' to resume shooting, reveals thoughts on going back to work

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the first Indian actors to go back to the film sets to resume shooting.

Revealing his thoughts about going back to work after three months of lockdown, the actor said, "It was just great to be back on the sets and shoot again after so many months. We all have been at home and we all have been waiting to get back to what we were doing."

He added, "Things will have to limp back to normal and with all the necessary safety precautions, we will all go out and work."

Ayushmann said that he feels great to be shooting in his hometown Chandigarh.

"I set foot on a set for the first time since we went into lockdown and I saw how people have prepared themselves for the new normal. I was completely at ease," he said.

Ayushmann is currently in Chandigarh with his family to spend time with his parents. The actor recently shared that the Khurranas have purchased a new family abode.

On the work front, he was last seen in Shoojit Sircar directorial Gulabo Sitabo, which starred Amitabh Bachchan as well, and was released online during lockdown.