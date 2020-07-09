Kid Cudi's song with Eminem is releasing on Friday

Eminem fans are excited after it was revealed that the rapper is collaborating with Kid Cudi and their first song will be out on Friday.

The news was announced on Wednesday by Cudder's daughter, Vada, who said that her father is dropping a new song titled "The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady" on Friday.



Taking to Instagram, Kid Cudi posted a video of his daughter in which she says: "Hey, this is Vada, I'm here to say that my daddy's new single, 'The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady' is coming out Friday. Bye,"

No further details are available about the collaboration but the news has left fans of both the artists excited.