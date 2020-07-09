NCOC contributing 'greatly' in controlling coronavirus: Chinese ambassador

The National Command and Control Centre has played a great role in curbing coronavirus in the country, Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing said Thursday.



"Commanding system of NCOC is contributing greatly for the prevention and control of this terrible virus," Jing said in a video message after attending the inauguration ceremony of the Isolation Hospital and Infections Treatment Centre in Islamabad.

Spread over 40-Kanal land, the 250-bed pre-fabricated facility is fully equipped to combat COVID-19 pandemic providing all modern facilities including five Intensive Care Units, ventilators, nurse calling system as well as maiden E-ICU facility to allow doctors from abroad to treat the patients through telemedicine.

The hospital is equipped with five ICUs, isolation wards, 95 oxygenated beds besides being equipped with CCTV cameras, and lab information. The Chinese government had provided $4 million for the construction of the facility.

The Chinese ambassador on the occasion, said, "it was a miracle that the Pakistani government built this hospital in a very short period."

The National Disaster Management Authority completed the facility in record 100 days period despite the lockdown impeding the movement of the people and transportation of material.

Jing said that he has witnessed a "very resilient fight" against coronavirus under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"I firmly believe that with the efforts of the Pakistani government and the Pakistani people finally, you will come out of this virus very soon," he said and concluded his message with the slogan “long live China-Pakistan friendship”.