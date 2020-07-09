Three special PIA flights to bring back Pakistanis stranded in Iraq ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

The Pakistanis stranded in Iraq would be repatriated in order to help them celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with their families. The News/Files

KARACHI: Three special flights have been scheduled later this month to repatriate Pakistanis stranded in Iraq ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the national flag-carrier said the PIA was continuously operating flights to bring back Pakistanis from different countries and was, therefore, scheduling three special flights from Iraq to Islamabad.

The Pakistanis stranded in Iraq would be repatriated in order to help them celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with their families.

A flight from the Iraqi city of Erbil to Islamabad would depart on July 21, the PIA spokesperson said, while two more from Baghdad would depart for Pakistan's federal capital on July 22 and 28.

The PIA representative said passengers may purchase tickets from the airline's offices, websites or travel agents and people may contact the call centre for further assistance.