Bella Hadid enjoys horse riding at her mother's farm

Supermodel Bella Hadid rode her beloved horse Blue bareback while relaxing at her mother Yolanda's farmhouse in New Hope, PA on Wednesday.

'My fearless son after my morning coffee and his morning bath,' the 23-year-old avid equestrian - who boasts 34.6M social media followers - wrote.

She continued: 'So grateful for this animal. [He] loves an adventure!'

Blue is Bella's 'youngest' horse and she gushed that riding him was her 'love language.'



Hadid also spent some quality time in the barn with her 'eldest' horse, whom she hosed down with a shower head.

The DC-born, Malibu-raised socialite's Olympic dreams were effectively destroyed after contracting Lyme Disease around eight years ago.

Back in 2017 , Bella's 56-year-old mother revealed : 'She wanted to be a professional horseback rider, and her dream was to go to the Olympics'.



