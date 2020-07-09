Jacqueline Fernandez reveals she has been battling 'some major anxiety' lately

Bollywood's darling actress Jacqueline Fernandez came forth sharing a massive piece of information about herself with fans.

The Drive actress revealed on Wednesday that she has been suffering from 'some major anxiety' recently.

She went on to state that she has been performing yoga in order to combat and overcome the stress.

Even though the actress did not disclose the reason behind her anxiety, she did confess that she has been having troubles of late.

"I have been dealing with some major anxiety these past few weeks.. however being consistent with yoga has taught me the valuable lesson of being in the moment and what's even more important.. gratitude.. for life and being alive.. have a great day everyone!" Jacqueline shared on Instagram on Wednesday.



She uploaded a video wherein she can be seen performing a few yoga positions or asanas.

Check out Jacqueline's post here

Jacqueline is an avid yoga performer and she has shared a number of clips in the past showcasing her meditation and relaxation regime.

On the work front, Jacqueline recently made her digital debut with the web series Mrs Serial Killer and launched an online dance competition titled Home Dancer.

She was also seen in Salman Khan's song Tere Bina, shot at the actor's Panvel farmhouse where she spent the lockdown.