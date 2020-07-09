Bollywood comedy legend Jagdeep of 'Sholay' fame passes away at 81

Veteran Bollywood comedy actor Jagdeep, whose original name was Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, died aged 81 in Mumbai.

Jagdeep was famous for his iconic role of Soorma Bhopali in the classic movie Sholay.

Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri who later took the screen name, of Jagdeep, started his cinematic career as a child artist in 1951, after featuring in a movie called Afsana.

He then went on to work in films like Ab Dilli Door Nahin, Munna, Do Bigha Zamin and Aar Paar.



However, his claim to fame blockbuster role came in 1975 film Sholay, directed by Ramesh Sippy, co-starring Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bhaduri and Amjad Khan.

After his sad demise, Jagdeep's fans started celebrating his notable line of work even more, with a number of Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpaye and others offering their heartfelt condolences.

Jagdeep, is one of the few comic actors who have garnered massive fan following among film audiences, and are recognised for their exceptional comedic timing and acting prowess.

