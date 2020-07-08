close
Wed Jul 08, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
July 8, 2020

Days after Sushant Singh's death, another Indian actor commits suicide

Bollywood

Web Desk
Wed, Jul 08, 2020

Indian TV actor Susheel Gowda has committed suicide, days after Bollywood star Sushant Singh ended his own life. 

Multiple reports said that TV actor Susheel Gowda died by suicide in his home town Mandya.

Fans and people from the entertainment industry took to social media to express their condolences over the death of the young actor.

According to Times Of India, Susheel was best known for his role in the romantic drama serial Anthapura.

His deaths comes as police are still investigating the cause of Sushan't suicide that sparked debate on nepotism in Bollywood.

The police are interrogating senior actors and directors to ascertain the motive behind the young actor's death.

Sushant Singh's last movie is Dil Bechara of which a trailer has also been released. 

