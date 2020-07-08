Kanye West confident about presidential victory: 'I'm doing this to win'

Kanye West and Donald Trump's amicable ties appear to soon be turning into history as the rapper sets his eyes towards the Oval Office, walking back on his support for the current President of the United States.

West, previously a vocal supporter of Trump, announced on Saturday that he would run for president in 2020.

“I am taking the red hat off, with this interview,” West told Forbes, referring to Trump’s trademark red “Make America Great Again” baseball caps.

“Trump is the closest president we’ve had in years to allowing God to still be part of the conversation,” he said.

“Like anything I’ve ever done in my life, I’m doing to win”, he added.

He refrained from commenting more on the subject, turning his guns towards presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden instead, saying he isn’t “special.”

“I’m not saying Trump’s in my way, he may be a part of my way. And Joe Biden? Like come on man, please. You know? Obama’s special. Trump’s special. We say Kanye West is special. America needs special people that lead. Bill Clinton? Special. Joe Biden’s not special,” said West in the interview.

He also opened up about his race with the White House and the lack of Black leaders in the electoral race: “One time I talked to Jared Kushner who was saying we don’t have Black leaders, we just have hustlers. Why? Because they killed all the Black leaders.”

Moreover, West said that currently his advisors are the only two public figures who have openly endorsed him: his wife Kim Kardashian and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Speaking about Musk’s support for his presidential bid, West said: “We’ve been talking about this for years. I proposed to him to be the head of our space program.”