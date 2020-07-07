Sara Ali Khan shares Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' trailer, says 'one last time'

Sara Ali Khan showed her support to late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara by sharing its recently-released trailer on her profile.



Sushant's Kedarnath co-star got emotional as she re-posted the trailer that was launched on July 6.

Hailing the much talked about trailer, Sara cherished her first co-star’s last performance. She wrote, “Sushant Singh Rajput. One last time #DilBechara” followed by a broken heart emoticon.



Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14.

The actor had hung himself and post mortem reports suggested that he died of asphyxia caused by hanging.

The actor's death is currently being investigated by the Mumbai police, with people like his girlfriend Rhea, close friends and manager, and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali being interrogated in the case so far.