Sonam Kapoor opens upon her experience spending quarantine with Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are known all through Bollywood as the stylish duo, known for their classy aura and adorable PDA.



However, according to reports by the actress, quarantine inversely made it a lot harder to connect with her husband’s schedule or spend time together.

According to an interview with Filmfare, Sonam was quoted saying, "What's really nice is that he comes every two hours from where he is working...he is usually working in the other room so that I can have my own space...every two hours, he comes to say hi to me. We have lunch together."

She also claimed, "We don't actually see each other, even though we can because he is outside and I am sitting in my bedroom. We don't actually see each other that much during the day.”

Before concluding she explained her and husband’s schedule claiming, “He has his workspace but we get to spend that extra time together, like lunch together or breakfast together. Usually, he likes to get to work by 8am, so he is up by 5am."