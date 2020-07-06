Indian ceasefire violation along LoC injures five civilians: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Five civilians, including two boys and two elderly women, were injured in an unprovoked ceasefire violation carried out by Indian troops in the Nikial sector along the line of control (LoC), the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Monday.

“Indian Army troops unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nikial sector, along LoC, targeting civil population late last night. Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing,” ISPR added.

A day earlier, a 22-year-old was injured due to firing by Indian troops along the LoC.

In a statement, the military's media wing said that Indian forces targeted civilian population along the LoC late last night (Friday) in the Battal Sector.

Tensions have been high between the two nuclear-armed neighbours over the past few weeks as India continues to violate the ceasefire agreement over the LoC and injure innocent civilians.

Earlier, a 13-year-old girl, identified as Iqra Shabbir, embraced martyrdom as Indian troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations along LoC.

ISPR had said Indian troops had initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation in Hajipir and Bedori sectors along the LoC, targeting the civilian population.