Sonakshi Sinha details how her confidence took a hit after getting body-shamed

Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha has had her fair share of body image issues with many taking a toll on her self-confidence with their criticism.

Commenting on the numerous people who have attacked her for her weight, even after her hard work and dedication of losing some extra kilos, Sinha iterated that she has tried to stay put despite the criticism.

“You know, I was always an overweight child. I used to be 95 kilos in school. People bullied me, and the boys called me names.” However, she did not let the criticism about her weight get to her, even when she was younger. “I never took the bullying to heart. And I didn’t let it bring me down because I’ve always known there’s much more to me than my weight or my size,” she told Cosmopolitan.

Prior to her Bollywood debut with Dabangg, the actor had shed 30 kilos, but much to her dismay, that still didn’t seem to be enough for some people.

“It was a huge achievement for me. And I was so proud of myself. But people were still talking about how much I weighed and how I looked! Eventually, I told myself that I wouldn’t let them bring me down because they had no idea what I had been through, how hard I had worked to get here. And, in the end, it really didn’t matter what they thought. They were not the ones in a big-ticket Bollywood film, I was!”