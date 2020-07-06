close
Sun Jul 05, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 6, 2020

Amber Heard delights fans with smiley snap ahead of coming face-to-face with Johnny Depp

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jul 06, 2020

Amber Heard has mesmerised fans with her stunning post ahead of coming face-to-face with Johnny Depp in London's High Court next week for ex husband's libel case against a tabloid.

The 'Aquaman' star, 34, took to Instagram to post a picture of her sat beaming in the park with a book to delight her excited fans.

The charming actress, in the post, appeared to be taking her read seriously as she had a highlighter by her side and a yellow sticker marking one of the pages.

Make-up free actress donned a floral cut-out mini outfit and wore her blonde locks scraped back for the relaxed photograph which Amber captioned: "Winding down for the weekend."

Winding down into the weekend

London High Court will start the trial of Johnny Depp's case against a UK newspaper next week.

The actress and her ex-husband  Depp are in the United Kingdom to attend the hearing.

