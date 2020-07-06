Amber Heard delights fans with smiley snap ahead of coming face-to-face with Johnny Depp

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Amber Heard has mesmerised fans with her stunning post ahead of coming face-to-face with Johnny Depp in London's High Court next week for ex husband's libel case against a tabloid.
The 'Aquaman' star, 34, took to Instagram to post a picture of her sat beaming in the park with a book to delight her excited fans.
The charming actress, in the post, appeared to be taking her read seriously as she had a highlighter by her side and a yellow sticker marking one of the pages.
Make-up free actress donned a floral cut-out mini outfit and wore her blonde locks scraped back for the relaxed photograph which Amber captioned: "Winding down for the weekend."
London High Court will start the trial of Johnny Depp's case against a UK newspaper next week.
The actress and her ex-husband Depp are in the United Kingdom to attend the hearing.