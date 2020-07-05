Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film ‘Dil Bechara’ trailer will be out tomorrow

Late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara trailer will be out tomorrow, July 06, 2020.



Sharing the poster of the film, Sushant’s co-star in the film, Sanjana Sanghi revealed that Dil Bechara trailer will be out tomorrow.

Sanjana, who will be making her Bollywood debut with Dil Bechara wrote, “Kizie is just so incomplete without you, Manny.”

Sanjana essays the character of Kizie while Sushant as Manny.



“This, is one of my favourite shots, so surreal and dreamlike. The #DilBechara trailer will be out tomorrow. You all? Just stay tuned!.”

The MS Dhoni actor was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. According to police, Sushant committed suicide.