Akshay Kumar likely to face inquiry over helicopter trip amid lockdown

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar’s helicopter trip to Nashik during the coronavirus lockdown has landed him in trouble and the actor is likely to face an inquiry, Indian media reported.



According to media reports, the Maharashtra minister has said that he will order an inquiry into the special permission to the actor he obtained for air trip and stay at a resort in Nashik, in north Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the media quoting sources close to Akshay Kumar reported that the actor travelled to Nashik with a special permission to visit the doctor.

On the work front, Akshay will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi opposite Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif.

The film was set to release in March but postponed due to covid-19 pandemic.

Now, the movie will hit the theatres on Diwali, according to media reports.