Kajol suffered memory loss, failed to recognize husband Ajay Devgn on set: throwback

Kajol suffered memory loss, failed to recognize anyone on sets of Kuch Kuch Hota hai: blast from the past

Bollywood actress Kajol suffered a memory loss and could not even recognize husband Ajay Devgan after she received an injury on the sets of Shah Rukh Khan’s film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.



According to reports, Kajol, who played the role of Anjali in the movie released in 1998, suffered injury while recording for the song Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana. She was supposed to ride the bicycle, however, she lost balance and received a head injury.

Ajay Devgn was also informed about the incident. When he came to the sets, Kajol also failed to recognize her husband.

Kajol lost her memory for over an hour and felt better after having a conversation with Ajay Devgn.

Karan Johar-directorial Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was released 21 years back in September 1998. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji.

The movie collected over one billion at the box office.