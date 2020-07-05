Akshay Kumar’s Nashik trip during lockdown to be investigated

Akshay Kumar's trip stirred outrage as the public questioned why he was allowed to travel during restrictions

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar recently landed in hot water after he took a trip down Nashik in a chopper leading to massive outrage.

And now a probe order has been launched against the Padman star by the food and civil supplies minister and guardian minister of Chhagan Bhujbal district.

The district collector was issued directives to investigate how permission was granted to the actor and why the Nashik police gave him security during his trip into the remote regions of the area.

Bhujbal was quoted by Indian media outlets as saying: “I have asked district collector to probe into the permissions given for his chopper, stay at Trimbakeshwar and why Nashik city police provided his escort when his tour was in rural part of the district.”

Akshay's trip stirred outrage as the public questioned why he was allowed to travel during stern restrictions during a lockdown as coronavirus cases surge in India.