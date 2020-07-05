Aishwarya Rai rejected Will Smith’s film because she has her ‘priorities straight’

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai has made waves not just in Bollywood but all across the world as well.

And her elegance, beauty and unmatched acting prowess have led her towards many opportunities in Hollywood as well. However, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star has made sure to keep her family ahead of everything else.

An unearthed interview of the actor has been making rounds on the internet where she recalls why she turned down a role alongside Will Smith and chose to return home.

“That’s what they wrote in the US press... that I preferred to return to Mumbai to ‘starve’ myself for a religious occasion than to meet Smith for the film. That’s completely incorrect,” she had told IANS.

“The script reading for The Seven Pounds was just after Diwali when Dadimaa (Teji Bachchan)’s health dipped drastically. So I didn’t make that trip out to LA for the reading session with Will. Is that wrong? Not to me. I’d any day put family over career,” she added.

“I had to say no to Will for Tonight He Comes. I feel awful about it, but I’ve my priorities very straight. Yes, family always comes first.”

In another interview with IANS back in 2006, Aishwarya had said: “I really do want to do the film with Will. When we met we really hit it off. And the subject that he has in mind does sound very interesting for me as an actor and as someone who wants to be part of films that create a global impact.”

“Unfortunately, Will wants to make the film during the time when I’ll be shooting for Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Jodhaa-Akbar. But I am keen to do Will’s film.”