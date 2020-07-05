Aamir Khan's daughter Ira moves into her house, gives glimpse inside new abode

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has recently bought a new home.

The star kid is naturally extremely excited as after purchasing her own house at the age of just 23.

This is Ira's first time moving out of her parents house and into a house of her own.

Taking to Instagram, Ira gave a glimpse inside her new estate as she shared some pictures on social media account of her new home.

In the picture, Ira can be seen in a grey pinstriped sleeping suit seated on a study table chair which is placed next to a bookshelf with a giant pencil in her hand.

She looks lovely and delightful as well as extremely proud of herself as she dons a hug smile on her face.



She captioned the picture, "Look at my new home."

Check out Ira's post here







