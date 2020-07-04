NZ PM Jacinda Ardern once auditioned for ‘Lord of the Rings’ but was rejected

Jacinda Ardern did confirm that she was rejected for a part in Peter Jackson's 'Lord of the Rings'

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is a crowd-favourite not only for her many political and leadership-related feats but also for being down-to-earth and charismatic.



What many may be unaware of is that before taking charge as the country’s head of state, Ardern had auditioned for a part in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings.

While a majority may have presumed the exchange with Stephan Colbert on an earlier interview as a mere quip, she did confirm that she was rejected for a part in the trilogy.

During an interview earlier with the American comedian and talk show host, Ardern had revealed that she lived close to where the film was shot.

“I do find it slightly offensive that everyone thinks that every New Zealander starred in either Lord of the Rings or The Hobbit,” said Ardern, as quoted by Buzzfeed News.

“Some of us auditioned but weren’t successful, okay? That’s all I’m going to say,” she added.

Upon being asked by Colbert if that really were true, Ardern replied with a chuckle: “I did.”