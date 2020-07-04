Taapsee Pannu speaks out about nepotism in Bollywood

Amid the ongoing debate about nepotism following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has opened up about the issue, saying that she had also lost some films owing to nepotism.



In an interview recently, the Thappad actress said, “it is difficult for an outsider to survive in the Bollywood without a contact or a godfather.”

About the star kids, Taapsee said, as compared to an outsider, it was easy for a person born within the family with film background to get more opportunities.

She further disclosed that she had also lost some of her films because of nepotism.

Taapsee also held public equally responsible for the prevailing situation in the film industry.

The debate of nepotism in Bollywood has gained momentum following the suicide of the MS Dhoni actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Bollywood bigwigs have received severe backlash after reports started doing rounds on the internet that Sushant faced an indirect ban from them to promote star kids in the Indian film industry.