Sushant Singh Rajput case: Sooraj Pancholi breaks silence on his alleged involvement

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14.

Ever since his apparent suicide, multiple conspiracy theories have been circulating around, one of which claims Sooraj Pancholi was involved in the case.

Rubbishing these reports, Pancholi said in an interview to Bombay Times, "What scuffle with Sushant? I never had any argument with him, which I have clarified before as well. And, why will Salman Khan get involved in my life? Does he not have other things to do? I don’t even know who Disha is, I have never met her in my life. I found out about her after Sushant’s death, and I feel bad for the families involved. Someone has written this rubbish on their personal Facebook page, made it into a movie script and put it out there."

He added, "It feels like it’s me against the world. First of all, it’s painful that Sushant is no more. People using his name for whatever reasons is wrong. The situation is such that anyone writes anything and it goes viral in a few minutes. People who don’t know the truth, actually believe what’s been written. I have also been getting supportive messages saying, ‘Be strong and cope with it, these are hard times and jobless people are spreading these rumours’. But, at the end of the day, I am human, too."



He was then asked, "Are you saying that there was no hostility between Sushant and you whatsoever?"

To which Pancholi replied, "None at all. He was senior to me and way more successful. I was not in his league to even compete with him. I was nowhere a threat to him. He treated me like a younger brother. Whenever we met, we either spoke about films or my fitness training. When the article about our ‘tiff’ came out in 2017, it was Sushant who had reached out to me. He told me, ‘Bro, yeh koi faltu article aaya hai saying Salman bhai is angry with me. Can you please give a statement to clarify this?’ He thought it would be better if I stated the facts, as the story claimed that he misbehaved with me. I clarified the reports. We met for dinner at a friend’s place after that in Bandra, clicked that funny picture where we posed like we are fighting and that’s it. We had each other’s numbers. He called me for movie screenings, and I even went for Raabta screening. We must have met around four-five times."

The Hero actor said in the end, "I am very numb and hurt right now. This is affecting me a lot. I don’t know what to say. It’s been eight years and my case (Jiah) hasn’t even taken off and it’s only because Rabiya Khan (Jiah’s mother) doesn’t show up in court. I had to face the CBI since I was 21-22. I have cooperated with the police. I have done everything possible, haven’t missed a single date in court even when I was down with fever. But if the complainant (Rabiya) isn’t showing up in court, what are they looking for? Do they really seek justice or do they just want to harass me?"