Sanjana Sanghi shares unseen photo with Sushant Singh Rajput from sets of 'Dil Bechara'

Bollywood newbie Sanjana Sanghi, who left Mumbai after recording statement in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, shared an unseen photo with the late actor from the sets of their upcoming film 'Dil Bechara'.



Sanjana shared the photo in her Instagram story and wrote, “Just discovered this photo that I’ve never seen before myself!!!”

She further wrote, “Breathing and leaving in memories and nostalgia. Our days of shoot filled with creative satisfaction and endless laughter on set.”

About the picture, Sanjana said, “They both are probably making fun of something I did or said. Which was a constant everyday phenomena. [sic]”

Sanjana, who will be making her Bollywood debut in Sushant’s last film 'Dil Bechara', left Mumbai for New Delhi after recording her statement at Bandra police on Tuesday.

Film 'Dil Bechara' was set to hit the screens in July 2020.