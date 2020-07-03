Neha Dhupia’s raw throwback body passivity post tugs at heartstrings

Neha Dhupia’s throwback post this Thursday received much appreciation and love as the actress touched upon her fears surrounding her weight and urged fans to accept themselves for who they are.

With a plethora of pictures from her past, Neha took to Twitter and wrote, “Be kind to yourself and your body, it’s the only one you’ve got! It took me a while to understand this and be proud and comfortable in my own skin. If you’re reading this, DON’T waste as much time as I did! Your weighing scale doesn’t define you, you do! ..#beenthruthicknthin [sic]”

Over to Instagram, she shared a video featuring her appearances on the Roadies, with a caption that read, “Remember that photo of yourself from 5 years ago that makes you feel bad about your current weight? Well, that same person 5 years ago had something else making her feel bad about her weight. We’re programmed to feel unworthy, to feel not good enough! ... #beenthruthicknthin [sic]”

In the video, Neha can be heard addressing her pregnancy and weight gain and even touched upon her fears of losing work as a result of her changing body type. She claimed, “Your face and body is not everything.”

Check out the video below:



