Shah Rukh Khan writes a heartfelt note for Saroj Khan

Shah Rukh Khan shares a heartfelt note for Saroj Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared a heartfelt note for veteran choreographer Saroj Khan, who passed away in the wee hours of Friday.



The Raees actor turned to Twitter and said, “My first genuine teacher in the film industry. She taught me for hours how to do the ‘dip’ for film dancing.”

Khan went on to say “One of the most caring, loving & inspiring persona i have ever met.”

“Will miss you Sarojji. May Allah bless her soul. Thank u for looking after me,” Shah Rukh Khan further said.

Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan, who was hospitalized after breathing issues, died of cardiac arrest in the wee hours of Friday. She was 71.

Saroj, the three-time National Award winner was being treated in the Guru Nanak Hospital.

She is known as ‘the mother of dance/choreography in Bollywood and according to reports she has choreographed over 2000 songs in her more than 40 years of career.