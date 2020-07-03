YouTube cancels video monetization for Shane Dawson ahead of controversy

With looming controversy and backlash following suite, YouTuber Shane Dawson appears to be in a bind in regards to the future of his YouTube career.

From wearing blackface to repeatedly using the N-word and behaving inappropriately in front of the poster of 11-year-old Willow Smith, it appears Shane’s YouTube reign is coming to an end.

Since the initial backlash, many companies have officially stopped selling products marketed under his name and according to reports by Pop Crave Morphe was the first brand to officially cut ties and stopped selling their Shane Dawson x Jeffree Star Conspiracy Collection.

Following suit, the YouTube channel TubeFilter, operating under the New York Times also revealed that in the midst of all backlash, YouTube has suspended monetization for Shane Dawson’s content and even Target has since removed Shane’s books from their stores according to Insider.