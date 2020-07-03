Sushant Singh Rajput death: Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali to record statement on Monday

Mumbai police have summoned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in connection with the investigation into late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case.



According to Indian media reports, Sanjay Leela Bhansali will record his statement on Monday.

The MS Dhoni actor was offered two movies by Bhansali, however, the late actor was later replaced.

Police have recorded the statements of over 27 people in connection with Sushant death.

Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had also recorded her statement in this regard.

Indian police have summoned Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty for questioning .

The MS Dhoni actor, his rumoured girlfriend Rhea and her brother Showik had reportedly founded a tech company Vividrage Rhealityx in September 2019 together.

Sushant was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14. He was suffering from depression over the past few months.