Madhuri Dixit ‘devastated’ over death of her ‘friend and guru’ Saroj Khan

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit was devastated by the loss of her friend and guru veteran choreographer Saroj Khan, who died of cardiac arrest on Friday morning.



Madhuri, who was the star of several iconic Bollywood songs choreographed by Saroj Khan, turned to Twitter and said, “I'm devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance.”

She went on to say “The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you. My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSarojji.”

Later, she took to Instagram and shared a throwback photos with Saroj and wrote, “I'm devastated & at an utter loss of words today! Saroj ji was part of my journey since the beginning. She taught me a lot, not just about dance but so much more. There's a rush of memories in my head thinking of this big personal loss. My heartfelt condolences to the family.”

Famed choreographer Saroj Khan, who was hospitalized after breathing issues, passed away in the wee hours of Friday after she suffered a cardiac arrest. She was 71.

