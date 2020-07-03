Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passes away

Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan, who was hospitalized after breathing issues, died of cardiac arrest in the wee hours of Friday. She was 71.



Saroj Khan was hospitalised over breathing issues on June 20, however, she was tested negative for coronavirus, Indian media reported.

Saroj, the three-time National Award winner was being treated in the Guru Nanak Hospital.

She is known as ‘the mother of dance/choreography in Bollywood and according to reports she has choreographed over 2000 songs in her more than 40 years of career.

The last rites of Saroj will be performed in Mumbai.